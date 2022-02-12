Sjå lesarane sine fine vinterbilde

Send inn dine bilde til olin.yri@fjordabladet.no og redaksjon@fjordabladet.no, eller bruk #fjordabladet på Instagram. Merk gjerne bilde med fotograf og bildetekst. Tusen takk til alle som sender inn bilde.
FRÅ LUFTA: Frå lufta: Leaving Nordfjordeid, we got on the ferry and drove to Sandane airport where the weather was bad enough that the airline wasn’t sure if the plane was going to make it. It was our only chance to make our flight the next morning to London. Well it made it in and we were on our way. To say the flight was “pitchy” would be an understatement but the thing that raised concerns most was when the ice started coming off the propellers and hitting the fuselage! 3 people came on the overhead to tell us that deicing was working and it was normal, which made it seem like it wasn’t. Haha Made it to Oslo in one piece and then to a scheduled layover in London! Foto: tripinthebeast
FUGLEN: Raudstrupe. Foto: arne helge seljen
ERVIK: Stranda kval...Ervik 30.01.22. Foto: bardingeflode
FARGAR VED FJORDEN: Gold and Rose. Foto: ellen.wild
STORM: Ask i stormen. Foto: hannemarieutvaer
UTE: Hit, men ikkje lenger. Foto: karinvambeseth
VINTER: Harpefossen. Foto: sjaastadanne