Fakta om Oscar-nominasjonane 2022

Beste originalmanus

«Belfast», Kenneth Branagh

«Don’t Look Up», Adam McKay, Story by McKay and David Sirota

«King Richard», Zack Baylin

«Licorice Pizza», Paul Thomas Anderson

«Verdens verste menneske», Eskil Vogt og Joachim Trier

Beste internasjonale spelefilm

«Drive My Car»

«Flukt»

«The Hand of God»

«Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom»

«The Worst Person in the World»

Beste film

«Belfast»

«CODA»

«Don’t Look Up»

«Drive My Car»

«Dune»

«King Richard»

«Licorice Pizza»

«Nightmare Alley»

«The Power of the likevel»

«West Side Story»

Beste regissør

Kenneth Branagh, «Belfast»

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, «Drive My Car»

Paul Thomas Anderson, «Licorice Pizza»

Jane Campion, «The Power of the Dog»

Steven Spielberg, «West Side Story»

Beste mannlege skodespelar

Javier Bardem, «Being the Ricardos»

Benedict Cumberbatch, «The Power of the Dog»

Andrew Garfield, «Tick, Tick, Boom»

Will Smith, «King Richard»

Denzel Washington, «The Tragedy of Macbeth»

Beste kvinnelege skodespelar

Jessica Chastain, «The Eyes of Tammy Faye»

Olivia Colman, «The Lost Daughter»

Penélope Cruz, «Parallell Mothers»

Nicole Kidman, «Being the Ricardos»

Kristen Stewart, «Spencer»

Beste mannlege birolle

Ciarán Hinds, «Belfast»

Troy Kotsur, «CODA»

Jesse Plemons, «The Power of the likevel»

JK Simmons, «Being the Ricardos»

Kodi Smit-McPhee, «The Power of the likevel»

Beste kvinnelege birolle

Jessie Buckley, «The Lost Daughter»

Ariana DeBose, «West Side Story»

Judi Dench, «Belfast»

Kirsten Dunst, «The Power of the Dog»

Aunjanue Ellis, «King Richard»

Beste tilpassa manus

«CODA», Sian Heder

«Drive My Car», Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

«Dune», Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

«The Lost Daughter», Maggie Gyllenhaal

«The Power of the Dog», Jane Campion

Beste animasjonsfilm

«Encanto»

«Flukt»

«Luca»

«The Mitchells vs. the Machines»

«Raya and the Last Dragon»

Beste korte animasjonsfilm

«Affairs of the Art»

«Bestia»

«Boxballet»

«Robin Robin»

«The Windshield Wiper»

Beste kortfilm

«Ala Kachuu- Take and Run»

«The Dress»

«The Long Goodbye»

«On My Mind»

«Please Hold»

Beste film

«Dune»

«Nightmare Alley»

«The Power of the Dog»

«The Tragedy of Macbeth»

«West Side Story»

Beste kostymedesign

«Cruella»

«Cyrano»

«Dune»

«Nightmare Alley»

«West Side Story»

Beste dokumentar

«Ascension»

«Attica»

«Flukt»

«Summer of Soul»

«Writing with Fire»

Beste kortdokumentar

«Audible»

«Lead Me Home»

«The Queen of Basketball»

«Three Songs for Benazir»

«When We Were Bullies»

Beste klipp

«Don’t Look Up»

«Dune»

«King Richard»

«The Power of the Dog»

«Tick, Tick, Boom»

